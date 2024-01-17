Uzbekistan, EU discuss mutual cooperation in different areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Special Representative of Uzbekistan's President on Foreign Policy Abdulaziz Kamilov and President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed mutual readiness to further promote bilateral ties in all areas of common interest, Trend reports.

Abdulaziz Kamilov and Charles Michel held a meeting in Brussels.

The parties exchanged views on topical international and regional matters.

They discussed topics of further development of relations between Uzbekistan and European countries in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

European Council President Charles Michel praised Uzbekistan's constructive policy in Central Asia.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the European Commission expressed interest in signing the agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation, initialed on July 6, 2022, as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further promotion of Uzbek-European relations and the development of practical interaction in the regional format.

Meanwhile, the EU plans to allocate 76 million euros to Uzbekistan for the first four years (2021-2024) of its 7-year Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027. Additional funds are earmarked for human rights support (the tentative allocation is 3.6 million euros for 2021–2024) and civil society organizations (3.4 million euros for 2021–2024).