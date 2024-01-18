Uzbekistan, CIS SecGen discuss agreements in number of areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev discussed the implementation of agreements reached following last year's CIS summit (Bishkek, October 13, 2023), Trend reports.

According to the Foreign Ministry, this issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov with CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev.

Special attention was paid to the matters of practical implementation of the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan put forward within the framework of the organization, which cover broad areas of multilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov proposed to create conditions for the unified operation of the energy systems of the CIS countries.

Abdulla Aripov also reminded about the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the formation of a free trade zone of the CIS and the revision of the provisions of the relevant agreement without exceptions and restrictions.

Moreover, Aripov called for the preparation of a separate roadmap with measures to support the partnership of the CIS regions, including the hosting of the first interregional forum of the member states, the activation of exhibition events, and mutual visits of business representatives.