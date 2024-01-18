Thick fog limits work of Uzbekistan's airport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Due to poor visibility caused by thick fog (visibility of 250 meters) in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), several flights were diverted to alternate airports, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports, flight HY602 of Uzbekistan Airways (Moscow - Tashkent) could not land at Tashkent airport. The flight was redirected to an alternate airfield in Samarkand, where it landed at 05:20 (GMT+5).

Also due to the passenger's poor health Uzbekistan Airways flight HY9613 (Moscow - Tashkent), which departed at 05:19 (GMT+5), was diverted to an alternate airfield in Urgench. The flight landed at 06:42 (GMT+5).

Another Uzbekistan Airways flight HY708 (Vladivostok - Tashkent) and departed for an alternate airfield in Samarkand. The flight landed at 07:03 (GMT+5).

Flight C67704 of Centrum Air (Jeddah - Tashkent) also landed in Samarkand International Airport and landed at 07:52 (GMT+5).

Panorama Airways (Medina - Tashkent) flights 5P5366 and 5P362 also made a landing at an alternate airfield in Samarkand. Flight 5P362 landed at 10:28 (GMT+5). Flight 5P5366 landed in Samarkand at 10:21 (GMT+5).

Flight SU6971 of "Rossiya" airlines (Tashkent - St. Petersburg) headed to the alternate airfield in Fergana. The flight landed at 10:05 (GMT+5).

Also due to unfavorable weather conditions at the airport of Osh (Kyrgyzstan), flight J9653 of Jazeera Airways, flying from Kuwait, left for an alternate airfield in Namangan. The flight landed at 08:35 (GMT+5).