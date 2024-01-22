Uzbekistan participates in Non-Aligned Movement Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhromjon Aloyev took part in the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held on January 19-20, 2024 in Kampala (Uganda), Trend reports.

The event was attended by delegations of more than 100 states, including at the level of heads of state, governments, foreign ministries and their deputies.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, as well as considered proposals to utilize the existing potential of the Movement in ensuring global peace and stability, socio-economic development.

The Uzbek delegation expressed gratitude to all members of the Movement for supporting Uzbekistan's candidacy for the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for 2027-2029, and informed the participants about the main directions of large-scale and dynamic reforms underway in Uzbekistan, affecting all spheres of society.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of enhancing cooperation in transportation and logistics, improving economic and financial systems, combating climate change and protecting the environment. The need to strengthen cooperation and experience exchange in the field of science and innovative technologies, as well as support for the younger generation was emphasized.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced about Uzbekistan's chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement in 2027-2029 at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.