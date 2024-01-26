Georgia's Geo Sky receives permission to perform flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Georgian Geo Sky airline has received permission to fly to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The operating permit was issued by Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzaviation Agency) on January 25 on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries on air communication.

The carrier will launch flights on the route Tbilisi - Tashkent - Tbilisi under the Georgian Wings brand.

The route will be served by Boeing 737-300 airplane, designed for 149 passengers. Flights between the capitals will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting February 20.

Geo Sky was founded in 2017. It is engaged in cargo transportation with specialization in flights between Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as passenger transportation between Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan and now Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Centrum Air and Qanot Sharq airlines plan to launch flights to Chinese cities.

In the upcoming spring-summer season, flights between the countries will be operated on the directions Tashkent-Beijing, Tashkent-Xinyang and Tashkent-Chengdu.