Uzbekistan plans to transform power industry for 2024-2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. The presidential resolution "On additional measures to further increase the productive and export potential of the electrotechnical industry" was adopted on January 10, Trend reports.

The document defines the main targets for the development of the electrotechnical industry in 2024–2025. Thus, Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of electrical products to $1.5 billion this year and $2 billion in 2025.

Also, it is planned to bring the processing of copper raw materials to 140,000 tons in 2024 and 160,000 tons in 2025 to increase the volume of production to 30.8 trillion soums ($2.4 billion) in 2024 and to 38 trillion soums ($3 billion) in 2025.

To finance investment projects implemented in the electrical industry, commercial banks will be granted a credit line of $100 million for a period of 10 years, with a three-year grace period, at an annual interest rate of 5 percent in 2024–2026 on the basis of their applications. At the same time, banks will provide loans to business entities at a rate of 7 percent per annum for a period of 10 years, with a three-year grace period.

Tax incentives in the form of reduced rates of income tax and property tax for up to 50 percent will be granted to enterprises in the electrotechnical industry whose revenues from the sale of electrical products account for at least 80 percent of the total revenues until January 1, 2027.

In order to develop new types of high-tech-based electrical products and their components, the Eltech Industrial Technopark is being established on the basis of the OhangaronTech Industrial Technopark.