WB plans to invest in Uzbekistan's waste management sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan and World Bank (WB) have agreed to cooperate on attracting leading companies to Uzbekistan in the waste sector, introducing the bank's investments in this area and allocating grants, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov with the WB's Global Director for Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Valerie Hickey. They discussed the work on sustainable green climate at the meeting.

Valerie Hickey said that the WB is participating for the first time in the convention dedicated to the protection of migratory species and is very glad to come to Samarkand. She also noted that important work is underway to restore endangered wildlife species in Uzbekistan. At the same time, the meeting highlighted the reforms being carried out in the waste management sector.

"Uzbekistan pays great attention to waste management. This means that our goals are common. In addition, utilization and sorting of solid waste, support of entrepreneurs and workers of the sphere by the state makes us happy that we cooperate with Uzbekistan," Valerie Hickey noted.

In turn, Aziz Abdukhakimov spoke about the goals set for the industry in Uzbekistan, in particular, the effective creation of a waste management system, the introduction of circular economy, as well as the importance of the 'zero waste' principle.

"Waste will now become a valuable resource for the economy. We aim to build a green society, beneficial in all aspects," the minister said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a project aimed at establishing 6 transboundary protected areas. This project makes a great contribution to the development of ecotourism and the protection and conservation of rare animal species.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change and the Ministry of Ecology of Japan on December 23, 2022.

According to the memorandum, the parties will establish permanent cooperation in the field of climate change, water and air pollution, as well as waste management.