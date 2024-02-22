Russia's Inter RAO considers exporting electricity to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Russian Inter RAO energy company is considering the possibility of exporting electricity to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

On the sidelines of the Russia forum at VDNKh the company's representative Alexandra Panina said that Uzbekistan is interested in Inter RAO's proposal to supply electricity to the country.

However, she noted the difficulties in transit through Kazakhstan, given the already existing supplies to Kyrgyzstan in this direction.

According to Panina, Inter RAO is now actively working on increasing the directions and volumes of energy exports. The Russian company intends to maintain the volume of energy supplies at the level of 10 billion kWh this year.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan imported 21.6 million kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan on February 18, representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy said at a briefing in Agency of Information and Mass Communications.

A total of 231.4 million kWh of electricity was produced at all power plants of Uzbekistan on February 18. For this purpose, 40.3 million cubic meters of natural gas, 26,300 tons of coal, as well as 10,700 tons of fuel oil were burned at thermal power plants.