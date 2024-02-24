Uzbekistan shares data on foreign trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $4.2 billion in January 2024, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has decreased by $870.1 million or 17.2 percent year-on-year.

The exports amounted to $1.11 billion (a 47.1 percent decrease against January 2023), while imports amounted to $3.08 billion (a 4.1 percent increase). As a result, the balance of foreign trade turnover amounted to a negative balance of -$1.96 billion.

Uzbekistan currently carries out trade relations with 137 countries worldwide. The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China (27.2 percent or $1.1 billion), Russia (18.3 percent or $766.7 million), Kazakhstan (6.5 percent or $271.2 million), Türkiye (5.1 percent or $213.9 million) and Korea (4.3 percent or $180.2 million).

In the structure of the foreign trade turnover of the country, a significant share was recorded in Tashkent, which is 47 percent, or $1.97 billion, and the smallest share was recorded at the level of 0.8 percent, or $35.3 million, which is in Surkhandarya region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.5 billion in 2023, which is more by $12 billion or 23.9 percent year-on-year.

Exports rose to $24.4 billion, representing an increase of 23.8 percent year-on-year. Imports totaled $38.1 billion, an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.