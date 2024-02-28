Uzbek Uztransgaz plans to increase imports of Russian natural gas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbek Uztransgaz JSC wants to invest $470 million in 2024-2030 to increase imports of Russian natural gas, Trend reports.

According to the investment program approved by the Uzbek government, the project will be financed by attracting funds from foreign banks.

According to the head of Russian Gazprom company Alexei Miller, the company is discussing cooperation with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for a long-term period of 15 years, including opportunities for gas transit to third countries.

He said that 15 years is an ambitious goal that includes plans to further expand Russian gas supplies and gas transportation capacity.

Last summer, Uzbekistan's Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov and head of Gazprom Alexei Miller signed an agreement on Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan.

The agreement is valid for two years and provides for the supply of 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Transit is carried out through the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline.