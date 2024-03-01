Uzbekistan's FM to pay visit to Türkiye

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. A delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Antalya (Türkiye) on March 1-2, Trend reports.

According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry spokesman Akhror Burkhanov, the Uzbek delegation will take part in a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of meetings and negotiations with heads of foreign policy agencies and international organizations.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Türkiye amounted to $213.9 million in January 2024. Export volume reached $83.4 million, while imports - $130.5 million.