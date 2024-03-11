Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan run over leather and footwear initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the realization of joint investment projects in the leather and footwear industries with the use of Kyrgyz capital, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Uzcharmsanoat Association and a delegation of heads of agrarian, textile, and food industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan on March 9, 2024.

The sides discussed matters of the realization of joint investment projects in the leather and footwear industries with the participation of Kyrgyz companies, as well as matters of the import and export of leather raw materials.

At the meeting, representatives of Uzbekistan presented their achievements in the leather industry as well as shared information on production, investment, and export indicators of the sector.

The Kyrgyz side noted Uzbekistan's successes in this field and expressed its intention to implement joint projects using the experience of the Uzbek side.

Kyrgyz entrepreneurs visited Uzbek production enterprises such as Hamkor Nur Savdo and Angren Charm Invest in the Tashkent region to familiarize themselves with production processes.

Special attention is paid to two areas of cooperation: launching a new investment project in Uzbekistan at the expense of Kyrgyz companies and creating a joint project in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of Uzbek leather processing enterprises.

The parties agreed to hold business tours and negotiations between enterprises in the two countries to establish cooperation and realize new projects.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $46.4 million in January 2024. The export volume reached $26.8 million, and the imports were $19.6 million.