Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of flights to Jakarta

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the number of flights to Jakarta starting in April, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the number of flights to Jakarta will increase from once to twice a week.

The airline will operate flights to the Indonesian capital on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular flights to Jakarta at the end of April 2023.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launches additional flights from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg (Russia) to Fergana and Namangan (Uzbekistan).

The carrier will increase the number of flights to Fergana from two to three per week starting February 17. In addition to the flights already operating on Tuesdays and Fridays, additional flights will be added on Saturdays. The flight from St. Petersburg to Fergana on Saturdays is scheduled for 16:05, with an with an arrival time of 23:10. The duration of the flight will be 5 hours and 5 minutes.

In addition, there are also flights from St. Petersburg to various cities in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Urgench, and Termez. More than 450,000 passengers were served on flights between Pulkovo Airport and Uzbekistan destinations in 2023.