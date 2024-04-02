Russian Utair airline boosts flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Russian Utair airline increases the number of flights from St. Petersburg to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports.

According to the airline, Utair started operating flights from St. Petersburg to Samarkand three times a week.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Utair conducts flights to Samarkand from Moscow, Samara and St. Petersburg.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan Airways will start increasing the number of flights to Russia with the beginning of the spring-summer season in 2024.

According to the airline, the number of flights from Tashkent to Russia's Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Khabarovsk will increase.