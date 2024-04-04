Uzbekistan to run numerous infrastructure projects in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Uzbekistan held a launching ceremony for the construction of new facilities in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Citing to the Uzbek president's office, the country laid the foundations for the campuses of Yangi Uzbekiston University and Tashkent State Pedagogical University, the National Library, the National Theater, the International Research Center, the Museum of Literature, the Alisher Navoi School of Creativity, and the National Center of Makom (Central Asian vocal and instrumental genre).

A new campus of the Tashkent State Pedagogical University will include educational buildings for 20,000 students, a dormitory for 5,000 students, a kindergarten for 300 students, a school for 616 students, an academic lyceum for 588 students, a modern sports complex, a cultural palace, an amphitheater, and other facilities.

Based on the experience of universities in the top 300 world rankings, the university will create an innovative pedagogical cluster, ensuring the continuity of the kindergarten-school-university chain.

Also, a modern campus for Yangi Uzbekiston University will be built, including academic buildings for 10,000 students, a canteen for 1,150 seats, a library and a compact museum, a sports complex, and an Olympic swimming pool. Dormitories for 2,000 students and accommodations for 286 teachers and staff will also be built.

Uzbekistan will establish a new complex for the National Library of Uzbekistan. The complex will store more than 10 million copies of literature and provide high-quality service to 1,420 readers. The total area will be 30,000 square meters.