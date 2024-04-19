Uzbekistan aims to invest on project implementation in Jizzax Organic livestock cluster

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 19. Uzbekistan plans to invest $28 million on project implementation in the Jizzax Organic livestock cluster in Zaamin district, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, this was announced during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the Jizzakh region, where he was presented with new projects and plans for the cluster.

According to the project, the country will process 2,000 tons of milk and 5,000 tons of meat annually.

At the same time, Uzbekistan plans to produce fodder using sprinkler irrigation on another 2,000 hectares of the cluster.

Meanwhile, foreign investors and local entrepreneurs plan to realize 50 projects worth $6.1 billion in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region.

The projects are planned to cover mining, machine building, electrical engineering, chemistry, the textile and food industries, agriculture, medicine, and pharmaceuticals.

A total of over $4 billion worth of investments have been attracted to Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region over the past five years.