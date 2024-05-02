Uzbekistan to build over 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 (updated)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan will create more than 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke during the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Increasing energy efficiency is important for our entire region. Our country is now working on 28 projects in this direction. By 2030, we hope to have over 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity," he said.

The president also noted that the country is aiming to increase its share of the green energy balance to 40 percent.

"We are doing the necessary preparatory work to this end. We have a very clear portfolio of projects that we have discussed with our foreign investors', he added.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2-3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony of a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.