Uzbekistan launches new enterprise in its Karakul free economic zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. Uzbekistan put into operation the Enpipe enterprise in the Karakul free economic zone (Bukhara region), Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the project worth $58 million was implemented entirely at the expense of foreign investments. At the same time, the enterprise employs more than 400 people.

Modern equipment from China, Türkiye, the Netherlands, and Spain was brought and installed, which made it possible to establish production with a capacity of 300,000 tons of metal pipes per year.

The plant manufactures the pipes from metal sheets of various widths. This has reduced their production costs by 25 percent.

Such resistant pipes are demanded in the gas, chemical, and mining industries, construction, and other sectors. In particular, they will be used in the gas chemical complex being built here.

The Karakul free economic zone will play an important role in the region's industry. It was established on the basis of a decree signed by Uzbekistan's president on August 13, 2021. The total area of the zone is 566 hectares, and 5 major projects have already been placed. Upon completion of all stages of their implementation, the total number of jobs will amount to about 3,000.