Uzbekistan elected to UN Economic and Social Council

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. For the first time in Uzbekistan's history, the country has been elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uzbekistan gained 185 votes from UN member states and was elected to the ECOSOC for 2025–2027.

The election of Uzbekistan to ECOSOC shows that the international community and UN member states recognize the country's progressive reforms carried out under the leadership of the president of Uzbekistan.

ECOSOC is the principal UN body responsible for coordinating the economic and social activities of the organization. The Council holds a key position in the UN system to promote all three aspects of sustainable development: economic, social, and environmental. A total of 54 states are included in its membership for a 3-year term.