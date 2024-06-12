Uzbekistan and Rothschild & Cie Bank examine drawing project investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 12. Uzbekistan and Rothschild & Cie Bank reached agreements to intensify efforts to attract investors to promising projects, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov with Managing Director of Rothschild & Cie Bank Arielle Malard de Rothschild.

During the meeting, the parties discussed practical aspects of the development of joint investment projects and the prospects of cooperation in the banking and finance spheres.

In particular, both sides reviewed the course of complex transformation and pre-privatization preparation of state enterprises on the basis of wide competitive selection.

Earlier in 2022, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the UK’s Rothschild & Co. investment bank signed a cooperation agreement.

This agreement helps to attract the Rothschild & Cie and NM Rothschild & Sons Limited banks as strategic consultants for the analysis of current promising projects in the energy sector of the country. In particular, to identify and attract potential investors through project financing, loans, and direct participation in energy projects.