Uzbekistan, US Trade Representative discuss trade and economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 12. Trade and commercial relations between the United States and Uzbekistan were reviewed by the Uzbek minister with the US trade representative, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to boost trade volume, fast-track Uzbekistan's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO), and tackle other pressing matters in bilateral cooperation.

The US Trade Representative noted the Congressional efforts to revitalize the Generalized System of Preferences program and recognized its role in promoting export diversification from Uzbekistan.

Both parties expressed a mutual readiness to collaborate on harmonizing legislation to foster the growth of digital trade.

The U.S. delegation pushed for changes to bring Uzbekistan's trade policies in line with WTO principles and standards and reaffirmed Uzbekistan's dedication to joining the WTO.

Both parties noted the importance of transparency and mutual consultations as keys to developing more effective regulations, mitigating non-tariff barriers, ensuring adherence to international trade obligations, and enhancing the long-term stability of the economy to attract sustainable investments.