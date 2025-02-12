Uzbekistan, Indonesia forge stronger business ties with memo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was held at the Uzbekistan-Indonesia business forum in Jakarta as part of the official visit of the Uzbek delegation headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The forum was attended by representatives of business circles of both countries, as well as government agencies, industrial associations, and commercial banks.

More than 200 major companies operating in agriculture, electrical engineering, textiles, and the leather industry participated in the event.

The discussions focused on key issues of bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment, with a special emphasis on expanding industrial cooperation. Representatives of Uzbekistan also presented an overview of current economic reforms, favorable conditions for business, as well as tourism and industrial potential of the country.

The forum yielded several agreements on further development of cooperation between business representatives of both countries.

To note, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Indonesia totaled $79.3 million in 2024, of which Uzbekistan's exports to Indonesia equaled $10.8 million and imports stood at $68.5 million.