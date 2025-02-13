Uzbekistan's Samarkand to assemble Central Asia-EU summit in April

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. The first EU-Central Asia summit will take place on April, 3-4 in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The President of the European Council, António Costa, along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, will participate in the summit. The summit will be chaired by Uzbekistan and attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The summit will present a key opportunity for the EU to demonstrate its geopolitical interest in intensifying bilateral engagement and enhancing regional cooperation with Central Asia.

"We are living in a world of disorder and fragmentation where the only viable solution for the EU is to build stronger partnerships to advance peace and prosperity. It is a multipolar world that requires greater and tailored engagement. The very first EU-Central Asia summit will solidify our commitment to work together for peace, security, and sustainable development, in full respect of international law," President of the European Council António Costa said.

During the summit, the EU will affirm its commitment to scale up cooperation in areas of mutual interests, which include transport and digital connectivity in the region and with the EU, critical raw materials, economic and security cooperation, and energy transition.