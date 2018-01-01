Protester fires at police in central Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A protester in the central province of Esfahan has fired bullets at police forces amid ongoing unrests in the country, state-run TV channel, IRINN, reported.

According to the report, the gunfire killed one and wounded three in the city of Najafabad on Monday.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protesters later chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has urged people to refrain from joining “illegal gatherings” in the country.

According to the state-run TV, at least 10 individuals were killed in the protests.

