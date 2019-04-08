Tomato prices sharply rise in Iran

8 April 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The ban on the onion exports, introduced recently in Iran, has led to a 40 percent decline in onion prices, Director of the Tehran Fruit and Vegetable Association Hasan Sabiri Harandi said, Trend reports.

Harandi noted that the lifting of the ban on the tomato exports on April 4 led to a two-time increase in prices. The price of tomatoes in the domestic market rose to 50,000 rials (roughly $1.2). Before the export ban was lifted, tomato prices were around 20,000 rials (less than $0.5).

Not so long ago, Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, due to rise in prices, imposed a ban on potato exports.

