Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq

29 May 2019 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's Kalleh plant, which produces ten tons of dairy products and other products in Iraq, burst into flames, Hamid Huseyni, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce informed, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Two employees of the plant were killed during the fire, he said. According to the recent calculations, the damage worth $80-100 million was caused as a result of fire.

The plant located near Karbala city could produce 500 tons of milk, 300 tons of yoghurt, 100 tons of cheese, 100 tons of sour cream and 100 tons of sausage, Huseyni said. He added that millions of dollars were spent in Iraq for the construction of this plant.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's customs to release imported goods without entrance fee payments
Economy 18:03
Operations in northern Iraq to continue until all terrorists killed – Turkish minister
Turkey 17:50
National Iranian Copper Industries Company reveals sales volumes for two months
Economy 17:25
Rouhani: path for negotiations not closed
Iran 17:17
Iran’s private sector invests €30M in Anjerd copper mine
Economy 15:52
Iran’s Sarbaz County grows 1,500T of mango
Economy 14:06
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
BBC's David Ornstein talks upcoming fantastic match between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku
Society 19:27
15,000 jobs to be created in Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone
Economy 19:17
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Plant plans to increase output, exports
Finance 18:46
Kazakhstan, Poland to expand bilateral trade (Exclusive)
Economy 18:37
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade hold meeting (PHOTO)
Business 18:35
Nar network ready for Europe League Final
Business 18:27
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15