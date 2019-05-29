Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Iran's Kalleh plant, which produces ten tons of dairy products and other products in Iraq, burst into flames, Hamid Huseyni, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce informed, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Two employees of the plant were killed during the fire, he said. According to the recent calculations, the damage worth $80-100 million was caused as a result of fire.

The plant located near Karbala city could produce 500 tons of milk, 300 tons of yoghurt, 100 tons of cheese, 100 tons of sour cream and 100 tons of sausage, Huseyni said. He added that millions of dollars were spent in Iraq for the construction of this plant.

