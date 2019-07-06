Iranian Minister invites international experts to consult on reform consumption pattern

6 July 2019 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 6

Trend:

It's true that this year is rainier in Iran than recent years, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the country's has a wet year, the Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakaniyan said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“Amid the spring floods, it was said Iran entered the "wet" year, but we have not been able to make such a statement with certainty,” the minister said.

Referring to the Ministry of Energy's plans for reforming the consumption pattern, he said, “We are going to carry out an expert review in this regard."

“The Ministry even invited international experts to have a meeting to review the latest climate change considerations,” the minister said.

Statistics show that Iran’s weather patterns are changing toward entering a period of consecutive rainy days. However, given the country’s climate constantly experiencing intense wet and dry spells, it is necessary to prevent high water consumption, a faculty member of the Research Institute of Forests and Rangelands has said in a statement published by the Meteorological Organization of Iran.

