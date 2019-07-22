Head of Iran Railways Company arrives in Baku

22 July 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development and Managing Director of Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeid Rasouli has arrived in Baku within his official visit to Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the report, Rasouli will hold discussions with Director of Azerbaijan Railways CJCS Javid Gurbanov and other Azerbaijani officials.

As expected, during the meeting, the sides will exchange views on the improvement of the single window system in the Astara customs checkpoint and cooperation in the railway sector, especially on the Rasht-Astara railway.

Rasouli is also expected to meet with other officials of Azerbaijan, including the Minister of Economy.

