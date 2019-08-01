Rouhani: US says it wants to talk, but puts sanctions on Iran's FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Although the US says it is ready to negotiate with Iran, it has imposed sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this in the city of Tabriz in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

According to him, in order to hold negotiations with a given country, it is necessary to negotiate with the head of the foreign diplomatic institution of said country.

Despite this, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Rouhani added.

"Although the sanctions will harm Iran, they will also have their benefits. But it will bring nothing but harm for those who impose the sanctions,” he said.

The Iranian president said that being under the sanctions allows for Iran to be self-reliant and achieve important developments.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on July 31.

