Rouhani: US says it wants to talk, but puts sanctions on Iran's FM

1 August 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Although the US says it is ready to negotiate with Iran, it has imposed sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this in the city of Tabriz in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

According to him, in order to hold negotiations with a given country, it is necessary to negotiate with the head of the foreign diplomatic institution of said country.

Despite this, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Rouhani added.

"Although the sanctions will harm Iran, they will also have their benefits. But it will bring nothing but harm for those who impose the sanctions,” he said.

The Iranian president said that being under the sanctions allows for Iran to be self-reliant and achieve important developments.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on July 31.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Wood Mac: Closure of Strait of Hormuz would lead to rapid depletion of existing stocks
Oil&Gas 12:49
Official explains how to resolve Iran-UAE trade issues
Economy 12:26
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Prices of 27 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:41
Hugo Boss pares outlook due to tough U.S. market
US 10:14
Iran, Georgia sign MoU in transportation sphere
Iran 09:09
Latest
Taiwan rebukes China for tourism ban amid rising tension
Other News 12:53
Wood Mac: Closure of Strait of Hormuz would lead to rapid depletion of existing stocks
Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijani finance minister: State budget expenditures executed for over 100%
Finance 12:31
Official explains how to resolve Iran-UAE trade issues
Economy 12:26
German factories post weakest performance in seven years
Other News 12:24
Share of private sector in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy very high: minister
Business 12:18
Kyrgyzstan plans to borrow $100M from Uzbekistan
Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan purchases underground equipment from BelAZ
Economy 12:06
Rise of electricity, gas tariffs in Georgia inevitable?
Economy 12:06