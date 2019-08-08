FM: Iran welcomes agreement with neighboring countries

8 August 2019 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran welcomes the agreement with neighboring countries for the security of the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told ISNA, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has always declared that its neighbors are a priority.

"If the countries of the region think that one day they will be able to come to an agreement with Iran for regional security, their own security, world peace and global security, the Islamic Republic will immediately respond positively," he said.

