Iran has test fired a new missile: Iran Revolutionary Guards commander

24 August 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has test fired a new missile, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Saturday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said. “And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation.”

He did not provide any additional information about the missile.

