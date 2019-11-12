Iran to adhere to nuclear agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Iran will adhere to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said while addressing residents of Rafsanjan county in Iran’s south-eastern Kerman province.

“Iran will achieve the goal related to the security and defense next year as a result of maintaining JCPOA,” President Rouhani added, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

The president noted that in accordance with the UN resolution, Iran is forbidden to buy or sell weapons from any country.

"If Iran continues to be committed to JCPOA, this UN's resolution will be cancelled next year and Iran will be able to easily buy and sell the necessary weapons," President Rouhani said.

The Iranian president said that it is one of the main benefits of the nuclear deal. President Rouhani also stressed that Iran will fulfill its obligations if the JCPOA’s other parties fulfill their commitments.

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in the JCPOA, and stated that a further step will be taken in two months, should the other signatories not fulfill their commitments.

