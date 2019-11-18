Iran to raise wages after hike in petrol prices?

18 November 2019 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.18

Trend:

The Iranian government's bill on increasing the fuel prices was submitted to the parliament twice, and both times it was rejected with a very high vote, member of Iranian parliament's Energy Commission Qasem Saedi told Trend.

He said the parliament wasn't in favor of increasing the fuel prices.

The MP also said that the Supreme Economic Council was set to raise the fuel prices without the parliament's approval, but with the approval of the National Security Council and the country's leadership.

"Currently, the MPs are very upset with the timing and the manner of enforcing this policy, but since it is within the Iranian constitution, it should be agreed upon by the parliament," Saedi said.

He went on to add that the government will try to help the low-income families in the country to get out of the situation with the least amount of damage.

Saedi said the regulation of the market by the government has become more stringent since the rise of the fuel prices.

Speaking of the wage increase, he said that the parliament plans to raise wages as well.

The peaceful protests have been recently held in connection with an increase in gasoline prices in Iran. In some cases, the protests resulted in riots.

Under the new fuel regulations, each driver is allowed to buy 60 liters of petrol a month at 15,000 rials (35 cent) a liter. Each additional liter costs 30,000 rials (71 cent). Previously, drivers were allowed up to 250 liters at 10,000 rials (25 cent) per liter.

