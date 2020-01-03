Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will be harsh, Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, Trend reports with reference to Iranian defense ministry's official website.

"General Soleimani's blood was spilled unjustly and the criminals are going to face severe punishment," Hatami said.

The Secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee wrote on his Twitter page that Iran will take revenge on the US.

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed near the Iraqi capital Baghdad as a result of an attack by US helicopters last night. The IRGC has have confirmed Soleimani's death.

