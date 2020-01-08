Zarif: Iran has no plans to negotiate

8 January 2020 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.8

Trend:

Iran has no plans to negotiate, said Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif during the cabinet meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reported.

Iran’s only retaliation is to oust the US from the region, said Zarif, adding that Iran attacked namely the US military base, wherefrom the drone, which killed Qassem Soleimani, took off.

Zarif pointed out that Iranian people have once again shown their unity in recent days in the farewell ceremony for Qassem Soleimani.

He noted that the unity of the Iranian people must show the US that it is mistaken.

“If the US commits any attack, it will get a response from the Iranian people,” noted the foreign minister.

He added that the countries in the region are concerned by the dangerous actions of the US.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles to attack Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base.

At least 80 US servicemen were killed in the attack, according to Iranian sources.

