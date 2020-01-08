Attack on US base is not Iran`s sole revenge, says Vaezi

8 January 2020 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.8

Trend:

Military attack by Iran on the US air base in Iraq is not Iran`s sole revenge, said Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend’s special correspondent reported.

He made the remarks during the Cabinet meeting.

“We warned the US that the killing of Commander Soleimani will not go unanswered,” noted Vaezi. “This military attack is not the only revenge. As far as I know, this is the first time in the history that a US base came under attack.”

Soleimani`s killing is considered as crossing Iran's red line, he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles in attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base.

These missiles were fired from Iran’s Kermanshah province (430 kilometers) because of its proximity to the military base.

The missiles have a range of 500 kilometers. Previous reports said that at least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). About 200 people were injured.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base, the IRGC representative said.

Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations, Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian government thanks IRGC for successful operation
Iran 14:16
First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released
Iran 13:53
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19
Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran
Politics 13:05
Citizenship of passengers killed in plane crash in Iran revealed
Iran 13:05
Iran's supreme leader says missile strike - ‘slap in face’ of the US
Iran 12:47
Latest
Iranian government thanks IRGC for successful operation
Iran 14:16
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol
Business 14:10
Azerbaijan to launch first bus route line to Jojug Marjanli
Transport 14:00
First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released
Iran 13:53
Azerbaijan's Energy minister talks using renewable sources in electricity generation
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund's assets grow
Politics 13:41
Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East
Kazakhstan 13:26
Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment
Tenders 13:20
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19