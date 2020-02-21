Tehran mayor: People of Iran have to vote and decide their own destiny

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.21

Everyone have to vote and get involved in the elections, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi said, while casting his ballot in a box at a polling station today on Friday, Trend reports citing ISNA.

All of us have to vote and decide our own destiny, he said.

“The election may not even be ideal, but we have to play our role and make an impact," Hanachi said.

Iran holds the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council on Feb. 21. More than 7,100 candidates are running for 290 seats in the Iranian parliamentary elections. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The elections are held in 208 constituencies and 54,000 polling stations, where the passports are being stamped.

Parliamentary candidates in Iran are usually aligned with reformists or conservatives, also referred to as "principlists". These are the two main political currents.

The conservatives are traditionally seen as supportive of greater state intervention, socially and economically, and most of them did not support the nuclear deal and negotiations with the US.

On the other hand, reformists pushed for the nuclear deal and are seen to be supportive of a more open-market economy.

The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have called for a high voter turnout, and asked the public to come together.