23 MPs are infected with coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The results of analysis of 23 MPs on new coronavirus in Iran have been positive, said Deputy Chairman of the Iranian ParliamentAbdurrza Misri, Trend reports referring to Young Journalists Club.

According to Misri, these MPs were in close contact with citizens.

Misri added that MPs' meetings with citizens were canceled and newly elected MPs were advised not to meet with citizens.

Iranian Health Ministry confirmed that so far 1501 people were infected with a new coronavirus, 66 people died and 291 people recovered.

As reported, a number of the government officials in Iran, including the vice president and deputy health minister, are infected with the coronavirus.