Coronavirus primarily affecting small businesses in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The spread of coronavirus affects the performance of smaller businesses in Iran, former head of the Azerbaijan-Iran Chamber of Commerce, expert on economic issues Hossein Vossoughi-Irani told Trend.

According to Vossoughi, this virus has a negative impact on Iran's economy, like such countries as China and Italy.

Vossoughi added that a number of problems have arisen with the spread of the virus and have caused certain shortages in the food and industrial sectors.

The expert said some jobs were closed due to health reasons.

Around 2,922 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran so far, said spokesman of the country's Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpur said March 4.

According to Jahanpur, 586 people have been infected with the virus in the past day.