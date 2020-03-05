Coronavirus primarily affecting small businesses in Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
The spread of coronavirus affects the performance of smaller businesses in Iran, former head of the Azerbaijan-Iran Chamber of Commerce, expert on economic issues Hossein Vossoughi-Irani told Trend.
According to Vossoughi, this virus has a negative impact on Iran's economy, like such countries as China and Italy.
Vossoughi added that a number of problems have arisen with the spread of the virus and have caused certain shortages in the food and industrial sectors.
The expert said some jobs were closed due to health reasons.
Around 2,922 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran so far, said spokesman of the country's Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpur said March 4.
According to Jahanpur, 586 people have been infected with the virus in the past day.
The statistics of infection with coronavirus in Iranian provinces is as follows: 253 in Tehran, 35 in Gilan, 9 in Mazandaran, 8 in Semnan, 9 in Golestan province, 9 in East Azerbaijan, 4 in Kurdistan, 15 in Kirmanshah, 7 in IIman province, 5 in Lorestan province, 27 in Khuzestan province, 14 in Fars province, 6 in Zanjan province, 8 in Markazi, 25 in Kazvin province , 19 in Alborz province , 101 in Qom, 1 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 14 in Kirman province, 8 in istan and Baluchestan province, 1 in North Khorasan province, 8 people in Razavi Khorasan province.