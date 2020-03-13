China helping Iran to battle COVID-19 with humanitarian cargos

TEHRAN, Iran, March 13

China has sent six humanitarian aid cargos to Iran to fight the coronavirus spread, head of the Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Majid Reza Hariri told Trend.

"The sixth cargo of humanitarian aid from China, which included oxygen concentrators, medical equipment to fight the coronavirus, were sent to Iran," he said.

"These cargos are not commercial. In the current situation, each country is making its own masks and detergents, antiseptics, so no one thinks about commerce," he said.

Hariri pointed to certain aid systems that are agreed upon between the governments.

"China has sent the biggest humanitarian cargos to Iran," said the official. "The European Union has sent one cargo and the World Health Organization sent two humanitarian aid cargos to Iran," he said.

Iran has faced growing number of Coronavirus infections while most neighbor countries have closed its borders. The official has previously told Trend in an interview that trade between China and Iran are ongoing.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 10,000 people have been infected, 429 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 3,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries. Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.