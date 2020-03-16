Tehran mayor rules out quarantine of the capital

TEHRAN, Iran, March 16

Quarantine of the capital is not possible due to the economic situation, said Tehran's mayor.

"If the economic situation was normal, we could implement quarantine, but compensating losses is not possible," said Pirouz Hanachi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The Health Ministry is currently follows the precautions, and the president believes special measures should be applied at the city exit and entrance points," the mayor added.

"The country is faced with coronavirus, while it is in a difficult situation due to the harsh US sanctions," he said. "Until the end of the crisis, companies will be exempted from tax and loan payment.

"It is advised that people over 60 years old should remain indoors, and the municipality is responsible to provide their needs," Hanachi said adding that during the meeting on March 14 the president's participation, it was decided that individuals with symptoms shall be taken care of by the Health Ministry.

"We try to help hospitals that are dealing with the issue, and Mostazafan Foundation shall provide financial aid to the people that became unemployed due to the coronavirus," he said.