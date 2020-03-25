Iran inaugurates 2,000-bed hospital complex

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 25

A 2,000-bed hospital complex was inaugurated on March 25 in Iran by the country's Army commander-in-chief Seyyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Trend reports via IRNA.

The complex is set up at the permanent site of Tehran International Exhibitions and has the capacity to expand a thousand more beds.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Admiral Habibullah Sayari, Commander of Iranian Army`s Ground Forces Kiyomars Heidari and Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi.

Army spokesman Shahrooz Nasseri said that the process of setting up 50 percent of the hospital complex took only 24 hours.

“It showed the army's speed of action and preparedness to deal with potential threats,” he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 24,800 people have been infected, 1,934 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 8,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.