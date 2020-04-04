Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

More than 158 people died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 2,560 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently, 4,103 people are in critical condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 55,700 people have been infected, 3,452 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 19,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.