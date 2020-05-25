Enhancing Ramsar Airport now allows Iran to receive bigger aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The commissioning of a new concrete runway at the Ramsar Airport (Mazandaran Prvoince) will allow it to receive Airbus passenger planes, said Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports via the ministry's statement.

According to Eslami, currently, 16 airlines are able to land at Ramsar Airport.

Eslami added that after 52 years, it was possible for Airbus planes to land at the airport.

The new runway at Ramsar Airport, built of concrete, is 2,700 meters long and 45 meters wide. The construction of the runway began in 2009 and 1.1 trillion rials (about $26.1 million) was spent on the construction.

In addition, 70 billion rials (about $1.66 million) has been spent at the airport to expand the apron, taxiway, aircraft rotation and lighting. The commissioning of this runway will facilitate the landing and take-off of large aircraft such as the Airbus 320.