Iran will utilize various ways to release frozen funds, FM Zarif says

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will make use of various means to release its frozen funds in some countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The top diplomat told reporters that barter trade is one of the approaches for achieving the goal, noting that "we will negotiate for the funds and will follow up on the issue if necessary through complaints in the international courts".

A number of ways have been found to this end, he said, adding that a few countries have returned some of Iran’s funds so far.