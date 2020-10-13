Iran, Russia discuss coop. in Eurasian Economic Union

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin on the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the frameworks of Eurasian Economic Union, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the convergence processes within the Eurasian Economic Union as well as some international economic issues.

Referring to the good cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Jalali stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in international financial institutions.

Pankin, for his part, expressed hope that with the control of the coronavirus spread, economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the field of tourism, would be increased.

He also said that the use of national currencies between the two countries, as well as between members of the Eurasian Economic Union, is an inevitable way to end the dollar's dominance in foreign trade.

In this meeting, the latest process of negotiations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union was explained by the Iranian ambassador.

The two sides also discussed the need to complete the infrastructure of the North-South corridor, which will increase the exchange capacity between the member countries.