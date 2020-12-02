Borrell highlights terrorist nature of Fakhrizadeh assassination

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell in a telephone talk with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late on Tuesday emphasized the terrorist nature of assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Condemning the terror act, he explained the EU's stance on the issue.

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province, on Friday.

He was a renowned figure in nuclear and defense fields and headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research.