Iran, Pakistan's important regional partner: Minister

Pakistan's Minister for Defense Production says Islamabad considers Tehran as a friend and important regional partner and Pakistan has a strong resolve to further enhance relations with Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Zobaida Jalal expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini at her office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a statement of the ministry of defense production, the minister said "we have a strong resolve to further enhance our ties with Iran. The opening of the crossing at Gabd Ramdan is an important step in this regards".

She added the development will have a good impact on the lives of the people living close to the borders of the two states.

“It will also encourage legal trade and business activities and discourage smuggling and other related illegal businesses,” she said.

“Opening of the borders at various points will bring the people of both the countries close to each other and will boost the business and trade activities," Zobaida Jalal added.

She said that Pishin and four other points have also been identified and these points will be opened soon.