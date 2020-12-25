Iran records highest steel production growth
The World Steel Association in its latest statistics reported that Iran steel production has experienced 13% growth over the past 11 months of the current year, Trend reports citing IRNA.
This is while global steel production recorded a 1.3 percent decline during this period according to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation.
The World Steel Association said that Iran steel production hit 26,369,000 tons during the 11 months of 2020.
At present, Iran is the 10th largest steel producing state in the world and has planned to reach a capacity of 55 million tons.
