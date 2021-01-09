AEOI: Iran ranks among 5 manufacturers of high-power lasers in world

Iran 9 January 2021 18:28 (UTC+04:00)
AEOI: Iran ranks among 5 manufacturers of high-power lasers in world

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Saturday that Iran is among the five manufacturers of high-power lasers in the world because of the recent achievements in the field of high-power lasers, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian nuclear industry experts and scientists at the Iranian Laser Science and Technology Center succeeded in achieving valuable achievements in the field of high-power lasers, which ranked Iran among the five most high-power laser manufacturers in the world.

The 10kw high-power laser test was successfully performed in the laser center on December 30, 2020, with the presence of the head of the Iranian Laser Science and Technology Center, Mobarakeh Steel Technology Deputy, and accompanying delegation.

